Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dangerous heat sits over Treasure Valley

Boise Almanac July 19
Treasure Valley extended forecast
Posted at 4:59 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 08:09:14-04

Temps warm above 100° today in the Treasure Valley, Boise is looking at a high temp of 101° around 6PM. It's going to be sunny and hot!

We're looking at an extended pattern of this sort of heat through the weekend, even reaching highs of 103-107° Friday/Saturday. Please use caution in these dangerous temps and be aware of symptoms of heat-related illness. In direct sunlight, the heat can be brutal and excessive heat is the most deadly weather phenomenon. Limit outdoor excursion and never leave children or pets in a hot car.

Sunday, our temps will take a dive as monsoonal moisture pushes this heat dome east. We'll see relatively cooler weather with temps getting back into the 90s early next week. Some storm activity could develop at this time in higher elevations, and we'll get some cloud cover too.

Treasure Valley extended forecast

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018