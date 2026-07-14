Dangerous heat returns to the Treasure Valley through the weekend as monsoon pattern develops

Deep monsoon moisture continues to stream into the region, bringing some cloud cover and limited thunderstorm chances to outlying areas tonight and Tuesday, before dangerous heat returns with temperatures around 100 degrees or higher through the weekend.

See how hot it will get this weekend in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 7/14/26

The large-scale pattern remains locked in place with a broad high over the interior West and an upper trough off the Pacific Northwest coast. Southerly flow aloft continues to transport deep monsoon moisture into the region. Cloud cover is limiting heating this afternoon, keeping temperatures somewhat in check for the Treasure Valley today and Tuesday.

Wednesday will bring clearing skies and hotter conditions as drier air moves in aloft. High temperatures will warm back above normal, reaching the mid to upper 90s at lower elevations before climbing back to around 100 degrees Thursday through the weekend.

Hot south-southwesterly flow will persist through early next week, with the Snake River Plain and adjacent lowlands seeing regular afternoon highs around the 100-degree mark. The forecast has continued to trend warmer, and the heat could become hazardous heading into the weekend. Residents should take precautions to stay cool and hydrated during this extended period of dangerous heat.

While the Treasure Valley will largely avoid the more significant storm activity, isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible over higher terrain in central and south-central Idaho through the extended period. By Monday, the North American Monsoon pattern will take hold, potentially shifting some storm activity toward the Nevada border.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

