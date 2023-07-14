Watch Now
Dangerous heat expected this weekend in southern Idaho

Posted at 6:23 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 08:44:34-04

Friday is similar to the weather we've had all week in the mid-90s in the Treasure Valley and lots of sunshine. McCall and other higher elevations in the central mountains will see temps in the 80 degree range.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that goes into effect tonight and lasts through Sunday.

We're looking at temps 10-15 degrees above normal in the Treasure Valley over the weekend with a high of 106 Sunday, which is the peak of this high pressure system. Temps relatively cool down early next week but will warm again towards next week.

Be prepared for this dangerous heat. Limit outdoor exposure in the afternoons and evenings when temperatures reach their peak. Wear sunscreen, stay cool by drinking water and finding shade. Never leave anyone or pets in a hot car as it could be deadly.

