Watch
Weather

Actions

Dangerous driving conditions due to fog and freezing temps this morning

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:49 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 10:49:04-05

NAMPA, Idaho — Foggy skies and freezing temps created dangerous driving conditions across the Treasure Valley Wednesday morning.

Increased winds and high clouds helped clear most of it. Ahead of a low pressure system comes additional showers across the north this morning.

East central mountains in Oregon and west central mountains in Idaho are the main focus.

Rain/snow levels are lower in mountain valleys only accumulating maybe an inch. Higher slopes facing the north/west may see 1-3" respectively.

Conditions dry up for most of Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018