Dangerous driving conditions due to fog and freezing temps this morning

NAMPA, Idaho — Foggy skies and freezing temps created dangerous driving conditions across the Treasure Valley Wednesday morning.

Increased winds and high clouds helped clear most of it. Ahead of a low pressure system comes additional showers across the north this morning.

East central mountains in Oregon and west central mountains in Idaho are the main focus.

Rain/snow levels are lower in mountain valleys only accumulating maybe an inch. Higher slopes facing the north/west may see 1-3" respectively.

Conditions dry up for most of Thursday and Friday.