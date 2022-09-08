Critical fire weather danger today, cooler conditions here to stay

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for areas of south-central and southeastern Idaho.

The warning addresses nw wind speeds up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. This combined with relatively low humidity around 10% and a dry environment results in critical fire weather conditions. The wind picks up this afternoon and evening. The warning will expire tonight at 9 PM.

Thanks to a low pressure system hitting the northern United States, temperatures have dropped significantly since yesterday and will remain cool. Valley highs today are in the low 80s while mountain areas will see temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Smoke remains in the forecast area and will thicken in density by this evening above the Treasure Valley with the help of a northwesterly flow.