Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Coolest day since early July is on the way, find out when

High temp dropping into the 80s
Coolest day since early July is on the way, find out when
Posted at
and last updated

July 2024 so far has been the second hottest month for Boise on record dating back to 1877!The hottest July occurred just a few years ago in 2021. We have seen fifteen 100+ days in July. We will see another cold front cross the area dropping our temperatures into the 80s for the first time since July 4th. But don't expect it to last!

Sizzling summer heat will be back in business by mid to late week as temperatures climb back above 100 beginning another heat wave for the area!

I expect temps to stay above 100 degrees for at least a week! Along with the heat we are likely to see lots of smoke and poor air quality for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk