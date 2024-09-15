Cooler, wetter weather bringing relief to the area — and Idaho wildfires

Boise is in for a significant shift in the weather this week, with cooler temperatures and plenty of rain on the horizon. Not only will this bring some comfort after the recent heat, but it’s also great news for firefighting efforts across Idaho. The cooler, wetter conditions will help ease fire activity that’s been affecting the region. Here’s what to expect day by day:

Sunday Night



A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will dip to around 55°F.

Monday



Monday kicks off with a chance of showers and the possibility thunderstorms by late in the day. The high will reach around 74°F under mostly cloudy skies, with a 50% chance of rain throughout the day.

Monday Night: The rain intensifies after sunset, with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall totals could be between a quarter and half an inch, offering significant relief for our dry landscape. The low will stay cool at 55°F, setting up a wet and chilly night.

Tuesday



Another round of showers is expected Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible after noon. It’ll be much cooler, with highs only reaching around 65°F, and rainfall amounts could again total between a quarter and half an inch.

Tuesday Night: Showers will taper off, with just a 30% chance of lingering thunderstorms before midnight. It’ll remain mostly cloudy and cool with a low around 52°F.

Rainfall Forecast: Widespread rainfall expected Monday through Tuesday, with 0.5-0.8 inches in mountainous areas and 0.3-0.5 inches in lower elevations.

Wednesday



Showers become more scattered on Wednesday, with a 40% chance of rain mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will edge up slightly, with a high near 68°F, but expect a mix of clouds and occasional showers.

Wednesday Night: The chance of rain drops to 20% before midnight, and skies will stay mostly cloudy with a low around 50°F.

Thursday



The wet weather begins to ease, but there’s still a slight 20% chance of an afternoon shower. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly sunny with a high near 70°F.

Thursday Night: Skies will clear up overnight, with mostly clear conditions and a low around 50°F.

Friday and Saturday



To close out the week, Friday and Saturday bring plenty of sunshine with highs around 72°F both days. This will be a great time to enjoy the outdoors after the rain, and fire crews will appreciate the ongoing cooler conditions and reduced fire risk.

This week's cooler temperatures and steady rain will be a welcome change for Boise and provide crucial help to fire crews working across Idaho. With a significant rainfall potential expect the fire danger to drop significantly.

