Cooler weather with a chance of showers on the way — mountains could see snow

Idaho is falling back into fall-like conditions, and chances of precipitation this week could bring snow to the mountains.
Idaho is falling right back into fall-like conditions, and chances of precipitation this week could bring snow to the mountains.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the most likely to get rain this week.

Temperatures this week for the valley floors won't get anywhere above the mid-60 threshold, and most of the work week is seeing 50s as the high, so dress warm. Cool nights are a part of the forecast, too, so the windows may need to be shut.

Mountain ranges in central Idaho are tracking to get some snow as well, with north of McCall seeing close to nine inches falling this week. This is a great early sign for skiers and snowboarders of the wetter than usual Fall and Winter we are expected to get.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY
Cloudy with a high near 64, lightly breezy conditions

TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy, high near 66 with a 40% chance of showers

WEDNESDAY
Showers very likely throughout the day, high near 55

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny, high near 58

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny, high near 60

SATURDAY
Mostly sunny, high near 63

SUNDAY
Chance of showers, partly sunny with a high near 64

