Cooler weather to end the work week, find out when showers are expected to return

Happy hump day, just a heads up! Don't wash the car this week. Showers are anticipated as we head into the weekend.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Lighter wind, 9 to 15 mph.

Friday
A 20% chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Chance of precipitation

Saturday
Showers likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of rain is 60%.

Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. Chance of rain is 70%.

Sunday
A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

