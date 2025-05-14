Cooler weather to end the work week, find out when showers are expected to return

Happy hump day, just a heads up! Don't wash the car this week. Showers are anticipated as we head into the weekend.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Lighter wind, 9 to 15 mph.
Friday
A 20% chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday
Showers likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of rain is 60%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. Chance of rain is 70%.
Sunday
A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
