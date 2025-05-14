Cooler weather to end the work week, find out when showers are expected to return

Happy hump day, just a heads up! Don't wash the car this week. Showers are anticipated as we head into the weekend.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 66. Lighter wind, 9 to 15 mph.

Friday

A 20% chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday

Showers likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of rain is 60%.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. Chance of rain is 70%.

Sunday

A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

