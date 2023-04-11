Cooler weather moves in for the rest of the week

A cold front is crossing the state and it will usher in a much cooler air mass with temperatures dropping 20 degrees. Expect valley temperatures to fall through the 50s this afternoon. Our sky will stay partly cloudy and the breeze has shifted to the northwest and will blow 10-20 mph this afternoon.

Tuesday night will feature a cooler night with an overnight low in Boise of 37. On Wednesday there will be a decent amount of sunshine with a brisk northwest breeze of 10-20 mph and an afternoon high temperature of 55 degrees.

In the mountains, melting snow has caused rivers to rise with all but a few rivers and creeks staying below flood stage. Cooler temperatures will slow the snow melt and creeks, streams, and rivers will be lowering.

High temperatures in the valley will stay in the 50s for the rest of the week with Friday reaching 57.

Over the weekend I expect lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures with Saturday reaching 65 and Sunday 72!

