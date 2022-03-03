Watch
Cooler weather just in time for the weekend

High temperatures near 50 in the valley
Posted at 4:34 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 18:35:17-05

The last unseasonably mild weather for our area is on the way out. Temperatures will drop to near normal.

Clouds will be over the Treasure Valley on Saturday with a chance of snow showers in some areas Saturday morning followed by a cloudy, breezy afternoon. Sunday will be the sunnier of the two weekend days.

The higher elevations will not see any snow this weekend but a storm system may make its way across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

