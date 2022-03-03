Cooler weather just in time for the weekend

The last unseasonably mild weather for our area is on the way out. Temperatures will drop to near normal.

Clouds will be over the Treasure Valley on Saturday with a chance of snow showers in some areas Saturday morning followed by a cloudy, breezy afternoon. Sunday will be the sunnier of the two weekend days.

The higher elevations will not see any snow this weekend but a storm system may make its way across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

