Cooler weather hits the area but here is what this change brings for Wednesday

Tuesday's cooler weather brings a chance for frost mainly in the Magic Valley but sunshine will continue to dominate across Idaho for a long time.

High pressure gave just a little ground on Tuesday as a cold front swept across the northwest bringing gusty breezes and a dip in the temperatures by 4-8 degrees.

Sunshine continues but smoke from fires is still plaguing the valley with hazy skies from time to time and I do not see that changing much with above-normal temperatures continuing for more than another week.

Temperatures will quickly rise back to ten degrees above normal around 77 in Boise. This will continue through the week and likely through the coming weekend as well.