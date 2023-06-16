Cooler weather for the final days of spring

High pressure is making way for another gorgeous evening across the Treasure Valley and most of Idaho. The exception is a few, isolated showers in the East Central Mountains. We can expect light winds and mild temperatures with the Treasure Valley in the lower 80s, the Magic Valley in the low to mid 70s, and the Central Mountains in the 60s to around 70.

Clouds will begin to build overnight ahead of the next storm system on track to impact the region. It will remain mild on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s, but noticeably more cloud cover. Ahead of the system, a cold front sweeps across the region moving into western areas on Saturday afternoon and moving through the Magic Valley and eastern Idaho early Sunday morning. The front will be accompanied by scattered showers and gusty winds. The stronger winds persist into early next week.

Temperatures will cool to about 10-15 degrees below normal Sunday through Tuesday. There will be rain showers around in the mountains, mixing with snow above 6000 feet on Tuesday morning. Temperatures return closer to normal throughout the remainder of the week.