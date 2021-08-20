Watch
Cooler Than Normal Weather through the Weekend

Possible Showers Saturday
Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Thursday 8/19/21
Posted at 6:52 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 20:53:45-04

Expect the 80s again on Friday with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds as another disturbance approaches from the northwest.

Overnight showers into Saturday morning are likely in the central mountains and possible in the Treasure Valley. Expect sunshine mixing with clouds in the Treasure Valley on Saturday afternoon and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon especially east of Boise. Afternoon storms are more likely in the central mountains. Valley temperatures will hold in the 70s again!

Sunshine will return with valley temperatures in the mid-80s again on Sunday.

If you are looking ahead to the Western Idaho Fair weather for next week you can expect the hottest day to be Wednesday in the low 90s with much of the rest of the week 85-90.

