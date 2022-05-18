Cooler temps set to settle in after a warm Wednesday

Wednesday's high temperatures are set to rise into the 70's again, but ahead of a low-pressure system cloud cover is settling in.

By the afternoon about 80% of the sky will be covered in clouds and wind speeds will start to pick up.

Overnight, a cold-front creates conditions for precipitation in central-Idaho. About a 30-40% chance of rain overnight. Right now, I'm not tracking precipitation to hit southern-Idaho in any significant way.

The cold front will drop temperatures and create conditions for wind on Thursday. A High Wind Watch is in effect for the Snake Basin area east of Magic Valley for tomorrow with wind speeds picking up to around 25 to 40 mph. Be aware of impacts to loose branches on trees and outdoor objects.

Temperatures will only briefly drop, peaking in the 50s in the valleys on Thursday. After that we will see a warm-up back into the 70s by the weekend.