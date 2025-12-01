Cooler temps and potential snowfall headed our way

Cooler temperatures this week are expected for the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley and a storm system could bring a dusting of snow to parts of Idaho on Tuesday.

Snow accumulation is estimated to be about an inch in our mountain regions on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be sitting in the 40s for the majority of the week ahead:

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43, lightly breezy conditions.

TUESDAY

A 30 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Little, if any snow accumulation expected on the valley floor.

WEDNESDAY

Early morning fog followed by sunny conditions and a high near 42.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, high near 41.

FRIDAY

A 30 percent chance of rain, mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

SATURDAY

A 50 percent chance of rain, mostly cloudy with a high near 46.

SUNDAY

A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.