Cooler temperatures continue to linger but the weekend is almost here's how you can get ready for it

Good Morning Idaho, Friday eve is here!

Waking up temperatures will be a bit chilly, with 50s across the Valley Floors and 40s lingering through the mountains. I would just grab a light jacket heading out the door. By the afternoon, you may not even want it. Temperatures will rise to the 70s and clear skies will take over for the afternoon. It's gonna be a great day for any outdoor plans or just for sitting on the patio.

Heading into Friday temperatures will spike up near normal, kicking off the weekend with sunshine and clear skies!

Saturday looks even better as the thermometer spikes to the mid 80s. It does look like a weak system will pass through Saturday night, bringing evening showers and possibly thunderstorms to Northern Valley County. For the rest of the area, expect winds to ramp up through the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches.

Sunday looks to remain clear as of now, but a system approaching on Monday looks to bring a good shower for the area. We'll keep you up to date to make sure you have a safe work commute on Monday.

Take care of yourself and others

https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/