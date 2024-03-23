Cooler temperatures continue next week

The cold front that brought heavy downpours and gusty winds to southwest Idaho this morning is moving into eastern Idaho. A colder airmass is settling in and temperatures are around 15-25° cooler than this time yesterday. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing for the remainder of the evening. There could be brief downpours and lightning in any storms that do develop.

Temperatures will remain closer to average for this time of year heading into next week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be particularly blustery, with gusts up to 45mph in the Magic Valley. Unsettled weather will continue into Sunday, with rain chances decreasing to 20-40% through Tuesday before another round of widespread rain and mountain snow arrives on Wednesday and Thursday.

Behind the cold front, snow levels are expected to lower to around 4500-5000 feet by Saturday night. Accumulations of 3-6" are likely above 6000 feet throughout the weekend, with minor snowfall expected in the mountain valleys. Additional mountain snow is forecast for next week, mainly Wednesday night into Thursday.