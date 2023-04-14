Cooler Friday with a great weather weekend ahead!

Low pressure continues to dominate the Idaho region keeping our temperatures subdued on this Friday - but better weather is coming!

Embedded within this larger cool system is another round of low pressure. That means some weak snow showers will move through the Idaho Central Mountains today. These systems will mostly move through the higher elevations this afternoon.

Idaho News 6

The lower valleys will see nicer conditions today, but again, the weather is on the cooler side. Treasure Valley highs are in the mid- to high-50s and the Magic Valley is looking at highs in the low-50s.

And we have a reason to celebrate! Not only is it Friday, but we are looking at a warm weekend ahead. Temperatures get a boost Saturday and another one Sunday! Take a look at the Treasure Valley Extended Forecast below: