Cooler days ahead and chances of snow for the mountains

After Friday's abnormal jump in temperatures, Idaho is falling right back into fall-like conditions, and chances of precipitation could bring snow to the mountains.

Temperatures this week for the valley floors won't get anywhere above the mid-60 threshold, and most of the work week is seeing 50s as the high, so dress warm. Cool nights are a part of the forecast, too, so the windows may need to be shut.

Mountain ranges in central Idaho are tracking to get some snow as well, with north of McCall seeing close to nine inches falling this week. This is a great early sign for skiers and snowboarders of the wetter than usual Fall and Winter we are expected to get.

The weekend closes out chilly, so stay warm and have a great Sunday, Idaho!