Cooler and breezier to start next week

Temperatures in the Treasure Valley are surging through the 70s today and could reach the low 80s this afternoon. This unseasonable warmth is due to a strong southerly flow on the eastern side of a low pressure system centered off the northern California coast.

By Sunday morning, the low pressure center will move inland into Nevada, bringing cooler temperatures to Idaho as northwesterly upper-level flow takes hold. Highs will be around 70° in the valleys. There is some instability but the atmosphere is going to be fairly dry leading to isolated showers in the valleys and more numerous showers and thunderstorms in the mountains.

As the low pressure system moves away on Sunday night into Monday, expect increasing winds, especially for upper parts of the Treasure Valley and extending into the Magic Valley. Northwest winds will reach 20-30mph with gusts over 40mph possible.

Temperatures will continue to cool through mid next week, with the coolest days expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as temps only climb in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A warm-up is then expected in the following days. The storm risk is going to be low through most of next week.