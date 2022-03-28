Cooler air & stormy skies roll through Idaho Monday evening

NAMPA, Idaho — A cold front moving through the area brings cooler air across most of Idaho. Cold front conditions bring shower and thunderstorm possibilities this evening. Thunderstorms passing through the area may bring small hail, localized heavy rain, and strong wind gusts up to 45mph.

Tuesday temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above normal. Strong wind gusts expected to stick around through Tuesday afternoon.

Monday Zone Forecasts:

West Central Mountains:

A.M: Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Snow level above 8000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs 46 to 59.

P.M:Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow level 7500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows 34 to 41.

East Central Mountains:

A.M: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 51 to 65.

P.M: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 31 to 44.

Lower Treasure Valley:

A.M: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

P.M: Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds in the evening, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Upper Treasure Valley:

A.M: Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

P.M: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Western Magic Valley:

A.M: Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

P.M: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

