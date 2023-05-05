Cool with showers and thunderstorms around throughout the weekend

BOISE, Idaho — A weakening low pressure system is slowly moving northwest across the area into eastern Oregon. Rain showers and thunderstorms continue to rotate around the storm system, but will gradually diminish as it pulls away from the Treasure valley. 40-50 MPH gusts accompanied many of the showers and thunderstorms throughout the morning and afternoon, but the wind gradually weakens as the showers taper off.

Pieces of energy from a larger low pressure trough off the West Coast will continue to bring cool and unsettled weather to the Pacific Northwest during the weekend and next week. By Sunday evening, over 1" of precipitation is anticipated for the mountains and 0.25-0.75" for lower elevations. Rain will mix with snow as low as 6000 ft. during the weekend.

If you are already missing the warmer temperatures, you don't have to wait long. A summertime weather pattern looks to set up towards the end of next week with an amplified high pressure system developing across the West. Above average high temperatures are expected to return late next week into the subsequent weekend.

Flooding continues to be the biggest area of concern as higher elevation snowmelt continues. A Flood Watch remains in effect for the East Central Mountains. A Flood Advisory is in effect for the West Central Mountains extending into Boise and Elmore counties. Localized minor flooding and small stream flooding is possible, especially in areas caught under heavy precipitation from the anticipated showers and thunderstorms. Flood Warnings remain active for the Little Wood River above High Five Creek and the Big Wood River near Hailey.