Cool weekend continues but a warmup starts soon

Our cold front has moved in and continues through Sunday ,but warmer weather is on the way.

Nice cool temperatures continue through our weekend until Monday when we see upper to mid 80's again. One more 70 sneaks in on Wednesday but we rice to the 90's by next Saturday.

The clouds will move out along with the cooler temperatures to start the week as well. Fires still continue to burn far north of the Treasure Valley but this Low pressure ridge that came in is also pushing smoke towards Montana keeping most of Idaho is good air quality conditions.

This next week is gearing up to be nice so enjoy the great weather coming to the Gem State!