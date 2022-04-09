Watch
Cool temps will stick around

Temperatures drop significantly in southern Idaho
Idaho News 6
Posted at 5:42 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 19:42:37-04

It's chilly! Saturday's high temperatures were significantly lower than Fridays due to a cold air mass that's settled into the region, and that breeze doesn't help the cold.

Tomorrow will have varying cloud cover and sunshine in southern Idaho...but it's won't feel very warm.

The low pressure is sticking around through the next seven days, and temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 40's every day this week until next Saturday. That's below average.

Isolated showers will accumulate tonight in the Treasure Valley, expect about a 20% chance of precipitation.

This is a sign of things to come. Sunday another round of moisture will roll through southern Idaho bringing rain and snow showers in the evening. On Monday, the chance of precipitation is 100% in Treasure Valley and 90% in Magic Valley!

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Magic Valley Extended Forecast

Higher elevations will see some snow accumulation with this system. McCall has a chance of snow every day in the 7-day forecast.

McCall Extended Forecast

