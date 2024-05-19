Cool temps and breezy conditions on Sunday

A cool start to the weekend gave way to a pleasant Saturday afternoon as temperatures rebounded into the 70s in southwest Idaho. The morning lows dropped to 41° in Boise and 30° in Mountain Home. High-level cloud cover overspread southwest Idaho during the afternoon ahead of an overnight cold front passage.

An active storm track near the Canadian border will bring changeable temperatures and breezy conditions to the region, starting on Sunday and continuing through the work week. Expect temperatures to be about 10° cooler on Sunday, with a strong west-northwest wind and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The Magic Valley and Camas Prairie will see stronger gusts, reaching up to 35 mph.

There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the valley on Monday as a system passes by to the north. Sunshine and warm temps return on Tuesday with highs back in the low to mid 70s. A Pacific low moves through Idaho on Wednesday providing widespread showers and cooler temperatures to southern Idaho.