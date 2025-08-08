Cool end to the work week, find out when the summer time heat returns

We’ve made it to Friday—Happy Weekend, everyone! ☀️

Cooler air behind yesterday’s cold front has dropped today’s highs to 10–15° below normal, with valley temperatures sitting in the lower 80s. It’s the perfect day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine!

Temperatures will warm a bit through the weekend—still a few degrees below normal Saturday, then climbing close to average Sunday with highs back in the lower 90s. Expect mostly clear skies and dry conditions all the way through Sunday night.

Looking ahead to next week, we start warm and dry, with a slight cool-down possible late week.

Friday: Sunny and breezy, with highs near 80°. Northwest winds could gust up to 25 mph, so it’ll feel refreshing.

Friday Night: Mostly clear and cool, dropping to about 54°. Winds ease up and shift to the northeast overnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer, highs in the mid-80s. Light morning winds turn northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a low near 57°. Light northwest breeze.

Sunday: Back to the heat! Sunny and hot with highs near 90°.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear and mild, lows around 61°.

Monday & Tuesday: Sunny, hot, and dry both days with highs in the mid-90s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Still sunny, but just a touch cooler—upper 80s to near 90°.