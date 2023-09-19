Cool-down for the final days of summer!

So far September has been very mild in Boise, in fact the first 18 days were the 5th warmest on record for that time period. However, a major cooldown is expected for the middle of the week.

Idaho News 6

A weak cold front moving through Tuesday afternoon will keep temperatures around 10° cooler than Monday. There is a chance of an isolated shower in the Magic Valley, but the main impact from the front will be a slight breeze and increased cloud cover. Any wind gusts should remain below 30mph.

Skies remain mostly clear into Tuesday night allowing temperatures to dip into the low to mid 40s in the valleys, and 20s to 30s in higher elevations.

A low pressure system dropping in from western Canada will send a cold front through the region on Wednesday. Ahead of the front, a gusty northwest breeze develops during the afternoon sustained at 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph.

As the storm system meanders through eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho, scattered rain showers and very cool temperatures are anticipated - even some light snow for ridgetops above 7000 feet!