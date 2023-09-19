Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool-down for the final days of summer!

Boise Temperature Trend
Idaho News 6
Boise Temperature Trend
slot0.jpg
Tuesday Overnight Lows
slot0.jpg
Posted at 4:16 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 06:16:56-04

So far September has been very mild in Boise, in fact the first 18 days were the 5th warmest on record for that time period. However, a major cooldown is expected for the middle of the week.

Boise Temperature Trend

A weak cold front moving through Tuesday afternoon will keep temperatures around 10° cooler than Monday. There is a chance of an isolated shower in the Magic Valley, but the main impact from the front will be a slight breeze and increased cloud cover. Any wind gusts should remain below 30mph.

Skies remain mostly clear into Tuesday night allowing temperatures to dip into the low to mid 40s in the valleys, and 20s to 30s in higher elevations.

Tuesday Overnight Lows

A low pressure system dropping in from western Canada will send a cold front through the region on Wednesday. Ahead of the front, a gusty northwest breeze develops during the afternoon sustained at 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph.

slot0.jpg

As the storm system meanders through eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho, scattered rain showers and very cool temperatures are anticipated - even some light snow for ridgetops above 7000 feet!

slot0.jpg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018