Cool, crisp start to the week; wet weather to come!

NAMPA, Idaho — Clearer but colder conditions to start your day and week. Temperatures this morning averaged the low to mid 30's but felt significantly cooler with a breeze out of the southeast.

Tonight a low-pressure system coming in from the Pacific will bring snow to valley floors in Eastern Oregon and north of the Snake Basin. That snow will translate into widespread rain across the Treasure and Magic Valleys as early as 3 a.m Tuesday with all of southwestern Idaho having seen showers by sunrise. Showers will persist until at least 3 p.m when conditions will begin to taper off.

Widespread snow across the central mountains is also anticipated with snow levels at 4,000-6,000ft in the early morning and rising quickly to 5,500-7,000ft.

Total snowfall in the mountains will range between 2-6 inches. Late this evening into Tuesday morning pre-frontal southeast winds will increase from 20 to 30mph in the Snake Basin with similar conditions also expected in Eastern Oregon.