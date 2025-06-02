Cool, breezy begin to the week find out when the heat returns

Good Morning! It's a brand new month and work week, let's make it a great one.
The start of this week will be quite breezy. A cooler system over the Northern Rockies is bringing in a NW Flow. This will aid in a slight chance of an isolated shower over the Central Mountains.
Overall, the forecast looks quiet, enjoy the cooler and breezier start to the week before things heat up into the weekend.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.
