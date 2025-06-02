Cool, breezy begin to the week find out when the heat returns

Good Morning! It's a brand new month and work week, let's make it a great one.

The start of this week will be quite breezy. A cooler system over the Northern Rockies is bringing in a NW Flow. This will aid in a slight chance of an isolated shower over the Central Mountains.

Overall, the forecast looks quiet, enjoy the cooler and breezier start to the week before things heat up into the weekend.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

