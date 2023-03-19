Cool and unsettled weather pattern returns

A high pressure ridge continued to provide sunny and dry conditions on Saturday. However, clouds increase overnight and on Sunday ahead of the next storm system. Most of the are remains dry throughout the majority of Sunday with mild temperatures once again as highs reach the mid and upper 50s in the Treasure Valley. It will continue to be breezy on Sunday with gusts up to 35 MPH in the Treasure and Magic Valleys.

A cool, Pacific system works into the region Sunday night. Snow levels will start around 4000-5000 feet but falling throughout the day Monday. Monday will be the wettest day in the Treasure and Magic Valleys, but still not a washout. Snow amount to 4-12" in the mountains, 2-4" in mountain valleys through Monday night.

While it remains unsettled, the highly populated areas in the valleys will likely remain mostly dry but cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mountain snow showers will continue both days. Another storm storm will bring additional moisture to the area on Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures trend cooler during this timeframe, so rain showers may transition to snow as low as the valley floors. This cool and unsettled pattern looks to last right into April.