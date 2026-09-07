Cool and clear Labor day leads to September warm up

After late Sunday showers passed through Idaho, cooler conditions are expected this Labor Day, but a warm-up is coming soon.

Three Key Takeaways:



Cool and dry Labor Day weather: After late Sunday showers moved out of Idaho, Labor Day will feature cooler temperatures in the 60s with highs near 70°F and no rain expected to affect outdoor plans.

Brief warm-up arrives midweek: Temperatures will rebound into the mid-80s by the middle of the week, with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions expected through the next six days.

More seasonal weather ahead: The warm spell will be short-lived, with temperatures returning to the 70s next weekend. Forecast trends suggest near-average temperatures and increasing chances for rain by next week.

Temperatures look to stay mostly in the 60s for the holiday, with the high expected to be right at the 70°F mark. All of those showers that passed through have luckily made their exit, so any outdoor plans today won't be impacted by rain. Enjoy the cooler weather for the time being because warmer weather will replace it soon.

By midweek, we return to the mid-80s once again with nothing but clear skies expected through the next six days. The warm-up is short-lived. What comes up will quickly come down as the 70s return by next weekend. Our extended outlook is trending toward average temperatures for this time of year going into mid-September and slightly wetter conditions, so enjoy the clear weather this week. More rain looks to return next week.

Have a great holiday, Idaho! Get out and enjoy those great skies.