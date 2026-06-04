Cool and breezy weekend ahead

After yesterday's cold front, today will feel much more comfortable across southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon. Expect mostly sunny skies, seasonable temperatures, and breezy winds, especially east of Boise and across the Magic Valley where gusts could reach 20 to 30 mph.

Idaho News 6

Friday will be the warmest day of the forecast, with temperatures climbing about 10 degrees above normal. If you have outdoor plans, Friday will be the day to enjoy them, although it will be breezy at times.

Idaho News 6

The weather changes again this weekend as another cold front moves through Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will drop by 10 to 15 degrees and winds will become gusty, making it feel much cooler than Friday.

The biggest weather story is shaping up for next week. Forecast confidence is growing that a much cooler and wetter pattern will move into the Northwest. Minor Rain chances begin across SW Idaho Monday and become more widespread Tuesday and Wednesday. Many communities could see light rainfall, while mountain areas may see the highest totals. A few thunderstorms will also be possible.

Temperatures next week are expected to run 5 to 10 degrees below normal, a big change from Friday's warmth. Some of the highest mountain peaks could even see a little snow by mid-week. After a brief taste of summer on Friday, keep the jackets handy — next week is looking much cooler, breezier, and wetter across the region.