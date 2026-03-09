Cool and Breezy Tuesday Before Warming Trend and Mountain Snow Returns Wednesday

The region will remain under a broad trough Tuesday, bringing cool and breezy conditions before a surge of Pacific moisture arrives Wednesday, delivering mountain snow to interior valleys and higher elevations while temperatures warm back toward normal.

Tuesday will be cool and breezy as a minor upper wave enhances shower development across the mountains of east-central Oregon and west-central Idaho. Mountain snow showers could bring quick accumulations of up to 2 inches in those zones, though the showers will have a small footprint so heavier accumulations will be localized. Southeast Oregon and the Boise Mountains south to the Idaho-Nevada border will remain dry but breezy, with wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph possible across open and elevated terrain.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 3/9/26

Wednesday starts off dry and cold with sub-freezing temperatures across the region before a surge of moisture into the Pacific Northwest increases rain and snow chances over Baker County and the west-central Idaho mountains into Wednesday night. Snow levels between 4,000 and 6,000 feet will allow for minor accumulations down to mountain valley floors, including the Long Valley from Cascade to McCall and other interior valleys in the west-central and northern Boise Mountains. Above 6,000 feet, accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected across interior mountains through Wednesday night. Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho from the Snake Plain to the Idaho-Nevada border will remain dry. Temperatures will warm 5 to 15 degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday, putting them back around normal.

Looking ahead, gusty winds will be a recurring theme through the extended period, with precipitation chances favoring northern areas each day. Temperatures will continue climbing through the week, reaching the upper 60s by Friday before rain chances increase again over the weekend. Saturday looks to be the wettest day of the extended period with a 60% chance of rain, mainly before noon, before conditions gradually improve heading into next week.

Mountain Snow Conditions for Ski Areas

Tuesday's mountain snow showers will bring localized accumulations of up to 2 inches to west-central Idaho ski areas. The more significant opportunity comes Wednesday night, with 3 to 6 inches expected above 6,000 feet in interior mountain areas. This fresh snowfall will be welcome for ski areas as the season progresses, though the warming trend through the week will affect snow conditions at lower elevations.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Diminishing NW wind.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, breezy & chilly, with a high near 46. NW wind 6 to 12 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Diminishing NW wind.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy and milder, with a high near 57. ESE wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 45. SE wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday

Cloudy & milder, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday

Mostly cloudy & mild, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

Mostly cloudy & milder, with a high near 67.