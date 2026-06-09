Cool and breezy through Wednesday, ahead of a weekend warm-up

Good Tuesday morning, Idaho!

A cold front continues to move across southern and central Idaho this morning, bringing areas of rain and wet roads to start the day. At 4 a.m., the front stretched from around Salmon through Twin Falls, with showers continuing along and behind the boundary. Scattered showers will be found across the Treasure Valley, Magic Valley, and central Idaho through the morning commute. However, this does not look like a washout. Rather than a widespread, heavy downpour, most areas will see off-and-on light-to-moderate showers with plenty of dry time in between.

As the cold front moves east, colder air arriving behind the system will help spark isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. The best chance for thunderstorm development will be across the central Idaho mountains, the West Central Mountains, and areas north of the Snake River Plain. A few storms may also develop in southern Twin Falls County. While severe weather is not expected, any storm could produce brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning through sunset.

In the Treasure Valley, rain chances will decrease through the afternoon as showers become more scattered and skies begin to partially clear.

Wind will also be a factor today. Behind the cold front, northwest winds will increase throughout the afternoon, with gusts reaching 30 to 45 mph across portions of the Snake River Plain and Camas Prairie. Despite the stronger winds, recent rainfall should help reduce concerns about blowing dust.

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Temperatures will remain seasonably cool today and Wednesday. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 50s and 60s in the mountains, with most valley locations topping out in the mid-60s to mid-70s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s across the mountains and 40s in the valleys.

Another weak disturbance is expected to move through tonight into Wednesday morning. This system will mainly impact Valley County and the surrounding mountains, bringing a 20 to 40 percent chance of additional showers to locations such as McCall, Cascade, Donnelly, and Yellow Pine. Most lower valley communities, including Boise and Twin Falls, are expected to remain dry on Wednesday.

The cooler weather won't stick around for long. High pressure begins building into the Pacific Northwest on Thursday, bringing a return to dry weather and a noticeable warmup. Temperatures are expected to climb 10 to 15 degrees by Thursday afternoon, with warming continuing through the weekend and into early next week.

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