Cool and breezy Father's day

Unseasonably cool weather has arrived for Father's Day!

Temperatures are around 10-20° cooler than 24 hours ago throughout southwest Idaho. The winds have been howling east of Boise, and a few scattered showers will continue to push across the Idaho panhandle.

On Sunday, it will be slightly less breezy but still cool, with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Then, another cold front will march across the area, giving way to even cooler temperatures early next week.

Scattered light showers are expected in the valley Sunday night into Monday as a trough of low pressure rotates through central Idaho. Snow could mix in as low as 5,000 feet during this time, with several inches of snow accumulation possible above 7,000-8,000 feet.

Monday is going to be another blustery afternoon in the Magic Valley, feeling more like early spring with temperatures in the 50s and wind gusts up to 40mph. There is also the possibility of patchy frost by Tuesday morning, as temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s in the Magic Valley.

If you're planning on camping in the mountains or doing any backcountry travel over the next few days, be sure to pack layers, as nighttime temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s, while daytime highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

If you were enjoying the summer heat, don't worry – the cool spell will be short-lived. We'll warm right back up to summer-like temperatures just in time for the official start of summer (next Thursday at 2:51pm MDT).