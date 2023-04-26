Watch Now
Continuing to warm up through the weekend

Near record heat on Sunday
Posted at 1:27 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 15:27:56-04

As high pressure continues to build over the western United States, temperatures will warm well above seasonable average. A weak upper level low will pass to the north on Thursday creating gustier winds and increased cloud cover throughout the area.

For Friday and the weekend, skies clear and temperatures warm 10-20 degrees above normal. On Sunday, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s in the Treasure Valley. The record to beat in Boise is 84 degrees, set back in 1998.

By next week, a trough will begin to work into the West Coast. Temperatures will cool down, but still remaining 5-10 degrees above normal. That will also be the next chance for precipitation. However, any snow showers will be confined to the highest peaks.

