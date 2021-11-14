Continued Unseasonably Mild

The overall average temperature in Boise is five degrees above normal with the high temperature almost twenty degrees above average on Sunday and we can expect one more day just as mild before a big cool-down occurs.

A cold front will trigger some rain showers in the valley with rain to snow showers in the central mountains Monday night.

More seasonable weather arrives on Tuesday but a blustery, cold northwest wind will make it feel more like winter.

That wind will settle down on Wednesday but the mornings will be much colder than this past week.

A Pacific storm will move onshore Thursday and bring snow to central Idaho Thursday night with rain showers in the lower valleys. McCall and much of Long Valley could see 2"-5" of snow which is likely to be the biggest snow of the season so far.

Stay connected for updates on the snowfall forecasts for the high country!