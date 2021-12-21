Continued milder than average as winter officially begins

Temperatures will remain above average through Saturday with a chance of valley rain showers Wednesday into Thursday. Much colder weather will arrive by the end of the weekend with increasing chances of snow.

Snow will begin again in the central mountains on Wednesday and will continue for many days to come with very few breaks. This will cause deteriorating travel conditions above 4000 feet especially by Friday night and beyond. Ski resorts could see another 20"-40" of snow over the next ten days followed by drier and very cold air anchoring over the northwest.

The valley has a chance of snow Friday night (the 24th) into the morning of the 25th. There may be some minor accumulation in the valley. There is an increasing chance of snowfall in the valley that may stick around as it gets colder into early next week. There may be over 6" of snow on the ground in the valley before next week is over and done with.

Stay connected to my Facebook Page for continued updates!