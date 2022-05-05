Watch
Weather

Actions

Continued mild with some showers

Isolated valley showers
Videos
Continued mild with some showers
Posted at 4:37 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 18:37:16-04

A few showers will pass through the Treasure Valley Thursday night and Friday night followed by cooler, unsettled weather Saturday. High temperatures will hold in the low 70s on Friday with a breeze.

On Saturday, cooler, unsettled weather will move into the area. Temperatures will drop into the 50s with an increasing breeze.

By Sunday yet another system will move into the valley with a very chilly air mass. The valley could see a few rain and snow showers in the early morning then a break until the later afternoon or evening when more showers are likely.

Monday morning could bring a few snow showers as the chilly air remains in place!

Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates on our changing weekend weather!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018