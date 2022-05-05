Continued mild with some showers

A few showers will pass through the Treasure Valley Thursday night and Friday night followed by cooler, unsettled weather Saturday. High temperatures will hold in the low 70s on Friday with a breeze.

On Saturday, cooler, unsettled weather will move into the area. Temperatures will drop into the 50s with an increasing breeze.

By Sunday yet another system will move into the valley with a very chilly air mass. The valley could see a few rain and snow showers in the early morning then a break until the later afternoon or evening when more showers are likely.

Monday morning could bring a few snow showers as the chilly air remains in place!

