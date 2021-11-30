December begins the same way November ends

Our dry weather pattern with areas of morning fog then afternoon mild conditions will continue into the weekend.

By Sunday night rain showers will move back into the valley with snow in the high country. Right now it looks like ski areas should receive about 4"-8" of snow for the first storm on Monday and Tuesday then another 6"-8" or so on Thursday. So the potential exists for more slopes opening in area ski resorts by the weekend of December 11th. Stay connected for updates!

The valley will be cooling down and snow is possible in the valley sometime around the 12th-14th of the month.