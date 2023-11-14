Continued mild conditions through Friday, then gradually cooling for the weekend

Despite substantial cloud cover, temperatures once again climbed well above normal on Monday reaching 63° in Boise. The warm temperatures continue through the middle of the week as a storm system is stalled out over the Pacific placing Idaho under a mild, southwest air flow.

There is a slight risk of a shower around midnight Tuesday night in the Treasure Valley, with scattered showers impacting the west central mountains. Temperatures will remain 10-15° above seasonal average into Wednesday, then gradually cooling into the weekend. An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for the Treasure Valley extending to Mountain Home through 11:00 AM Wednesday as inversions will continue to lead to poor air quality and locally cooler temperatures.

During the weekend, a low pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska will make its way into the Pacific Northwest. Wind ramps up and temperatures will cool closer to 50° by Sunday. Light snow showers impact the central mountains, while scattered rain showers can be expected in the valley.