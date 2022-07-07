Continued hot & dry with a slight break in the hottest temperatures on Sunday

Are you ready for the weekend? Friday will be much like Thursday with some morning clouds and even a few mountain showers followed by lots of sunshine and valley temperatures hitting the mid-90s while the central mountains climb into the 80s.

On Saturday there will be a small disturbance that could trigger some late-day storms in the western part of the state. Gusty breezes are in my forecast for the evening.

Those breezes will help to drop our Sunday temperature closer to normal with Boise warming to around 90 and the central mountains to near 80s.

It will be a very comfortable Monday morning followed by a developing heatwave starting on Tuesday with temperatures near or above 100 through Friday!

Stay connected to my forecast updates right here and on my Facebook Page.