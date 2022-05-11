Continued cooler than normal for the rest of the week

Temperatures will inch up into the 60s over the next couple of days with rain likely Thursday evening and night. Friday looks to start out mostly sunny then clouds will increase and showers will return but not until 10 pm in the Boise area.

Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning but should end by 9 am in the valley followed by clouds giving way to late-day sunshine and the temperature warming to around 70 which is close to normal for this time of year.

On Sunday the temperature will soar into the low to mid-80s for the first time since October! But this warming will be short-lived with temperatures falling back to normal by Tuesday.

Yet another blast of much cooler than normal weather will drop into the northwest again late next week dropping afternoon temperatures into the upper 50s with a chance of rain on Thursday.

