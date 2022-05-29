Continued blustery, wet, and cold into Monday

The valley has seen from a third to three-quarters of an inch of rain since Thursday and more is on the way.

Expect showers to increase overnight bringing a steady rain in the valley Monday morning with that blustery wind still blowing and temperatures holding in the 40s. Drier air could bring the showers to a halt after noon with a chance for more showers in the Treasure Valley Monday evening.

Showers could linger into Tuesday morning but the sun should come out Tuesday afternoon with only light wind so it will feel much warmer even though temperatures will hold in the 60s.

Expect the mid-70s and beautiful on Wednesday then increasing clouds Thursday with temperatures climbing into the low 80s and holding there through Friday.

There could be some showers & storms next weekend but temperatures should be much warmer in the mid-70s.

