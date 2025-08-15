Comfortable weekend with spotty storms

Idaho News 6 Avoid outdoor burning today. Critical fire weather conditions are expected today.

Happy Friday, everyone!

This afternoon, isolated thunderstorms are possible again in southern Twin Falls County as monsoon moisture lingers. Showers are expected to reach western Baker County and northwestern Harney County Saturday afternoon, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Activity will push slowly east Saturday night, brushing the west central Idaho mountains.

By Sunday afternoon, a shortwave trough will spark showers and a few thunderstorms over western Idaho’s higher terrain, while scattered activity lingers near the stalled front in eastern Oregon. Showers and storms taper off late Sunday night as the front lifts north as a weak warm front.

Next week starts warmer and drier as high pressure builds northward. Hotter air returns by Thursday and Friday, with southern Idaho valleys nearing 100°. Mid-level monsoon moisture may bring a few storms back Friday afternoon.