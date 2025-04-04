Comfortable weekend ahead, find out when rain will return right here

Happy Friday to you! We've made it through the work week together. I encourage you to spend some time outdoors this weekend.

We have a departing trough which will make it feel cooler into this afternoon, but noticeable warmth will take over both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. For those of you who are missing out on the cooler weather, don't worry!

Another system will come through Monday, pushing a "cold" front through the area. This will bring valley rain back onto the forecast into Monday, and snow levels will lower to near 5,000-6,000ft. Enjoy the last bits of winter while we have them.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 55. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

As always, take care of yourself and others

