Comfortable weather heading into the holiday weekend!

NAMPA, Idaho — An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect until air quality improves. Currently, the National Weather Service has this Advisory in effect through Saturday at 3 p.m.

Incoming high pressure and inversion will intensify bringing reduced air quality as well as some low clouds and areas of fog through the weekend.

Dry weather is expected across most of Idaho through this weekend. Active weather conditions pop up as early as Tuesday for the West Central Mountains with the Treasure Valley expecting a minor disturbance Wednesday.

High temperatures remain steady in the high 30's finally reaching 40 by Tuesday. Low temperatures however are not budging and will remain well into the 20s through the 7-day period.