Comfortable Weather Continues this Week

The nice September weather will continue on Wednesday with a slow increase in smoke by Thursday.

Temperatures will remain above 80 in the valley Wednesday but dip into the 70s on Thursday. This weekend will start out warm and dry Saturday but will cool down on Sunday with temperatures falling into the 70s and possibly the 60s then rain will fall late Sunday and Sunday night leaving a chilly day Monday with a high only near 60!

In the central mountains for the first time this season above 7200 feet, snow will coat the mountain peaks.