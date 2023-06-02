Watch Now
Comfortable temperatures with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend

Greatest risk for thunderstorms in the Central Mountains.
Treasure Valley weekend forecast
Idaho News 6
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 16:06:21-04

A low pressure is moving through southeastern Oregon into Owyhee county this evening. A northwesterly breeze is keeping valley locations dry, but showers and thunderstorms continue to impact higher elevations. That will be the theme heading into the weekend, an isolated storm or two is possible in valleys, but most of the activity will remain in the mountains.

Temperatures will warm 5-15 degrees above normal for most of next week. The start of the week will be hot and dry. Thunderstorm threat begins to ramp up later in the week. Flash flooding and gusty winds will be the primary threats in stronger storms.

